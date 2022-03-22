‘Business Proposal’ star Kim Sejeong tests positive for COVID-19

On March 22, it was announced that ‘Business Proposal’ lead actor Kim Sejeong has tested positive for COVID-19. Her agency Jellyfish Entertainment released a notice for the same where they mentioned that the singer and actor’s rapid antigen as well as PCR test results were positive. The actor is currently in self-quarantine and has taken 2 doses of vaccination.

With the aim to focus on her recovery, Kim Sejeong has planned to take rest. So the actor will no longer be conducting her fan meeting ‘SEJEONG’s SESANG DAY’ which was scheduled for March 26. The event will be postponed to a later date following her diagnosis of the virus. The agency will notify the fans of the details separately.

It was recently reported that the shooting for her ongoing SBS drama ‘Business Proposal' alongside Ahn Hyo Seop, Seol In Ah and Kim Min Kyu has been completed. The office drama has continued to impress fans with its easy going nature though it catches a cliche character trope. Even after being a predictable story, the styling and the overall feel of the drama have made it a beloved one among the fans. Kim Sejeong acts as Shin Ha Ri who becomes an imposter for her friend Jin Young Seo.

No news has been released on the health status of her fellow ‘Business Proposal’ actors.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Business Proposal Review: Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong bring a sizzling chemistry, should you Tune in for Two?