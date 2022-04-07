‘Business Proposal’ star Lee Deok Hwa joins Namgoong Min in SBS’ ‘A Thousand Won Lawyer’

On April 7th, Lee Deok Hwa will appear in SBS's new drama 'A Thousand Won Lawyer', which is scheduled to air in the second half of 2022. It is a courtroom drama depicting the story of a poor lawyer who gets paid 1,000 won but has the best skills. It was written by the sibling duo writers Choi Su Jin and Choi Chang Hwan.

Lee Deok Hwa played the role of Yeong Jo in MBC's popular drama 'The Red Sleeve' earlier this year, and recently performed comical acting as Kang Da Goo, chairman in the popular SBS drama 'Business Proposal', bringing a pleasant feeling to many viewers. Lee Deok Hwa studied theatre and film at Dongguk University, and made his acting debut in 1972. He and his father, movie star Lee Ye Chun starred together in the 1975 horror film ‘The Man with Two Faces’.

Namgoong Min is a South Korean actor, director and screenwriter. He first gained recognition with neo-noir film ‘A Dirty Carnival’ (2006), and has since received praise for his performances in ‘Remember: War of the Son’ (2015–2016), ‘Beautiful Gong Shim’ (2016), ‘Good Manager’ (2017), ‘Falsify’ (2017), ‘Doctor Prisoner’ (2019), ‘Hot Stove League’ (2019–2020), ‘Awaken’ (2020–2021) and ‘The Veil’ (2021).

He won the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards for his performance as Baek Seung-soo in the Hot Stove League. and a year later, again won the Grand Prize at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards for his performance in ‘The Veil’.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.