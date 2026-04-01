Business Proposal star Seo Hye Won gets married secretly, Byeon Woo Seok shares warm wishes

Seo Hye Won is married! The Korean actress has shared the happy update of her nuptials to the world after initial reports of her having tied the knot, surfaced on the internet. Amid multiple speculations, the 32-year-old detailed her decision not to hold a grand wedding ceremony and instead just keep it among themselves via a handwritten letter on her Instagram account. Moreover, she shared a first look at her new husband in the post with a photo of the two happily prancing around what appeared to be a field.

Her agency, Star Base Management Group, told Star Today, "Seo Hye Won got married earlier this year. They did not hold a wedding ceremony, but both families gathered for a meal, and the couple promised to become husband and wife."

/Seo Hye Won confirms marriage to unnamed partner in new update

Taking to her social media account, the actress decided to settle the rumors once and for all. She wrote the following in her heartfelt letter.

“Hello, this is Seo Hye Won.

I’d like to share a personal update with you all.

I have found a precious partner with whom I’ve promised to share life, and we have become a married couple. Instead of holding a wedding ceremony, we quietly made this commitment just between us. I hope you can kindly understand that I wasn’t able to greet everyone in person.

I am deeply grateful for all the love and support you’ve always shown me. I will carry that encouragement in my heart and continue striving to grow further as an actress.

Please take care of your health during this seasonal change, and I hope your days are always filled with happiness.

Thank you.”

Fellow Lovely Runner actors Byeon Woo Seok and Song Jiho commented on and liked Hye Won’s post. Byeon Woo Seok said, “Woah, huge congratulations,” with a shocked face emoji. Meanwhile, Song Ji Ho said, “Congrats. Wishing you happiness,” with clapping hands emoji.

Known for her passionate acting, some of the famed projects that she has been a part of include Cheongdam-dong Alice, Welcome 2 Life, True Beauty, Nevertheless, Business Proposal, and Alchemy of Souls.

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