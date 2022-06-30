‘Business Proposal’, ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’, ‘Pachinko’ & more: Choose your favourite K-Drama of 2022 so far

As the first half of 2022 ends, we have seen some amazing K-dramas pop up like ‘Business Proposal’, ‘Juvenile Justice’, ‘Our Blues’, ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’ and more. ‘Business Proposal’ follows Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong) who is a single woman and works for a company. She goes out on a blind date as her friend, while having the intention to get rejected by her date. When she sees her blind date, Shin Ha Ri is dumbfounded. Her blind date is Kang Tae Mu. He is the CEO of the company where she works.

‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ shows that in a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teen fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life. Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) is a member of her high school fencing team. Due to the South Korean financial crisis, the high school fencing team gets disbanded. Getting through all the difficulties, she becomes a member of the national fencing team.

‘Pachinko’ is an American drama television series created by Soo Hugh based on the novel of the same name by Manhattan-based author and journalist Min Jin Lee.

