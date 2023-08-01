Business Proposal’s Kim Min Kyu, My Liberation Notes’ Son Suk Ku, more: VOTE for FAN-tastic K-drama scene stealer

K-dramas are filled to the core with impactful scenes often highlighted by the immaculate acting from its cast. The HallyuTalk Awards 2 is celebrating all such scene stealing moments by actors with the FAN-tastic K-drama scene stealer award.

The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition is announcing its last category. Memorable instances of these characters making for scenes that would be remembered for a long time are up for the award. Actor Kim Min Kyu taking off his glasses before leaning for a passionate kiss swiftly launched the internet into a frenzy, earning him brownie points. Meanwhile, Yoon Chan Young’s cries as he saves Park Ji Hu’s character in All of Us Are Dead brought tears to many eyes. It was Park Eun Bin’s greeting gesture in Extraordinary Attorney Woo that was globally accepted by viewers as a new way to recognise fans of the show. Son Suk Ku’s way of love exceeded all expectations as he went ahead and worshipped Kim Ji Won’s character in My Liberation Notes. Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk’s breakup in Twenty-Five Twenty-One became the deal breaker for fans of the show, marking a crucial moment. Finally, Park Ji Hoon taking on a new path to show his anger in an impactful scene where he can be seen screaming, became one of the most talked about scenes in Weak Hero Class 1.

Kim Min Kyu removing glasses in Business Proposal

Yoon Chan Young crying in All of Us Are Dead

Park Eun Bin dabbing in Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Son Suk Ku worshipping in My Liberation Notes

Kim Tae Ri breaking up in Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Park Ji Hoon screaming in Weak Hero Class 1

