Butter surpasses 105 million views in less than 24 hours, making it the fastest MV in YouTube history to do so

Is this even surprising anymore? Bangtan 'record breaking' Sonyeondan have done it yet again! On May 22, BTS officially crossed105 million views on the music video of their newest chart-topping single, Butter, surpassing Dynamite as the biggest 24-hour debut in YouTube history! ARMY took to Twitter to celebrate this massive achievement by trending, 'BUTTER 100 M'.

Previously, the superstar septet clocked a staggering 10 million views in 13 minutes, breaking the record for the biggest music video premiere on YouTube. In roughly six hours, Butter was already at 48 million views. BTS has now officially surpassed their own record set previously by Dynamite, clocking 101.1 million views in 24 hours, while Butter has managed to achieve this feat within 24 hours! With such impressive numbers and ARMY's backing, BTS members will undoubtedly hit the sweet number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, once again!

Meanwhile, BTS has also landed at the number one spot on iTunes top song charts in a total of 101 different countries! This includes the USA, India, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia among other countries, where Butter took up the number one spot and Butter Instrumental took up the second spot. With such a record-breaking fantastic achievement in their kitty, a Grammy nomination nod isn't too far from their reach now, either.

BTS will be performing Butter at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23 at 5:30 am IST.

