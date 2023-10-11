‘By your side forever’: PENTAGON drops latest single With UNIVERSE celebrating debut anniversary

K-pop group PENTAGON has released their latest single With UNIVERSE to pay tribute to their fandom, celebrating all the core memories of the group in the past seven years. After its debut back in 2016, the members of the group will take on new journeys while a few separate from their core agency.

PENTAGON shares their latest single With UNIVERSE

PENTAGON has made a comeback with its latest song With UNIVERSE. The song is dedicated to their fandom, Universe. It is a tribute to all the moments they spent together with team members and the sweet memories with their fandom. This comes after the news broke that their contract with CUBE Entertainment has come to an end, and five out of nine members decided to depart from the company.

The lyrics of the song, when translated to English read, “You'll remember us forever. We'll dance beautifully and we'll stay by your side forever. A promise with Universe.”

PENTAGON members decide to part ways with CUBE Entertainment

It was earlier reported that Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok will not be renewing their contracts with CUBE Entertainment. Yeo One also took to Instagram to share, "I felt the need for a fresh challenge in order to present a better version of myself to Universe, my fellow members, and those who support us. Even though I’m parting ways with CUBE Entertainment, I will always stand alongside Universe as a member of PENTAGON in the future too, just as I am today. As a member of PENTAGON, I will become Yeo Chang Gu, Yeo One who always works hard and grows to make PENTAGON shine.”

On the other hand, Kino shared pictures of the group members on Instagram, and wrote, “PENTAGON never dies,” he then joked, "What is ‘disbandment’? Haha. Is it something you eat?”

With their final tribute to their fandom, Universe, the members got the opportunity to express all their love for the fans. The group will continue to remain one even as the members take on new paths.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: PENTAGON talks IN:VITE U, pressure to excel, Jinho’s return & plans for the future