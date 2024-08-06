Byeon Woo Seok and BLACKPINK's Jisoo's interaction at friend Hyeri's film Victory's VIP screening grabs attention; watch

Byeon Wook Seok and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s interaction at the VIP premiere of Victory starring Hyeri caught the attention of fans. Both actors were seated together at the event, and videos of the moment are going viral over social media pages. They went to the function to support their close friend Hyeri who is starring in the movie.

On August 5, 2024, many big names in the Korean entertainment industry attended the VIP premiere of an upcoming movie titled Victory. Moreover, her industry friends Byeon Woo Seok and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo also arrived to show their support. Both artists were seated together at the movie’s screening which caught the fans' attention.

Previously, Hyeri also mentioned on her YouTube show, where Byeon Woo Seok was the guest, that she wanted to invite two of her closest friends to the premiere because she was extremely nervous about it. So fans are speculating that Byeon Woo Seok and Jisoo are seated together for this reason and they might even be good friends. Furthermore, the Lovely Runner star was also a YG Entertainment model, which also houses BLACKPINK and it is possible that they have interacted before.

Fans of both stars are delighted with the small interaction. Additionally, netizens are also hoping that both actors will star in a drama together, as they believe the couple will have strong chemistry.

Byeon Woo Seok gained much popularity following his role in Lovely Runner and is currently one of the most sought-after actors. The actor has worked in K-dramas such as Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Moonshine, Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record of Youth, and more. Some of the movies he worked on include 20th Century Girl and Midnight Runner, among others.

The BLACKPINK member Jisoo made her acting debut with the K-drama Snowdrop in 2021. She is also set to star in several projects, such as Influenza and Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, alongside Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, and more.

