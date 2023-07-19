Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon confirmed to star in tvN’s new romance time slip drama Carry Sun Jae And Run

In an exciting development for K-drama fans, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon are set to grace the screen together in tvN's upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama titled Carry Sun Jae And Run, as officially announced on July 19.

Carry Sun Jae And Run

Carry Sun Jae And Run promises a captivating blend of time slip fantasy and romance, centered around the story of a renowned celebrity who tragically meets his end, and a determined woman who journeys back in time to rescue him. The drama draws its inspiration from Kim Bbang's web novel The Best of Tomorrow, while the script will be skillfully crafted by Lee Si Eun, the mastermind behind other successful dramas like Top Star U-Back and True Beauty. In this enthralling tale, Byeon Woo Seok takes on the role of Ryu Sun Jae, the epitome of Korea's entertainment industry, boasting an irresistible combination of looks, talent, and charisma. Despite his soaring fame since his debut, the pressures of celebrity life prove overwhelming, and Ryu Sun Jae's untimely demise becomes an unfortunate reality.

On the other hand, Kim Hye Yoon will captivate viewers with her portrayal of the fervent fan, Im Sol, who embarks on a journey to the past, determined to save the beloved star, Ryu Sun Jae. Im Sol's dreams were shattered due to a childhood accident, but solace arrives unexpectedly when she stumbles upon Ryu Sun Jae's song on the radio, leading her to become an ardent supporter. When the news of Ryu Sun Jae's untimely demise reaches her ordinary life, Im Sol is mysteriously propelled back 15 years in time, where she meets the high school version of the star and strives to alter his tragic fate.

About Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon

Byeon Woo Seok, acclaimed for his standout performances in Record of Youth and Moonshine, as well as films like Soulmate and 20th Century Girl, leaves audiences eagerly anticipating his transformation in this upcoming drama. Kim Hye Yoon, who has already charmed audiences with her exceptional performances in hit dramas like SKY Castle, Extraordinary You, and Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, as well as the film The Girl on a Bulldozer, heightens the anticipation for her next project.

The production team of Carry Sun Jae And Run expresses their enthusiasm and joy for the collaboration between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, both possessing remarkable acting abilities and unmatched charm. They assure viewers of a time slip fantasy romance that will deeply resonate with their hearts, urging fans to await the drama with great anticipation. With such an impressive cast and an intriguing premise, Carry Sun Jae And Run undoubtedly promises to be a delightful and heartwarming experience for all viewers.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon spotted filming Time Walking On Memory; Fans react in joy