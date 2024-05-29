Lovely Runner has finally come to an end after the release of its final episode, concluding its journey on a satisfactory note. The 16th episode has garnered high ratings from the audience and has gone on to become the most viewed during the show’s entire run.

Lovely Runner garnered the highest ratings with the finale episode

On May 19, 2023, the ratings for K-dramas airing on the previous day were released and Lovely Runner has scored the highest viewership out of all. It recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.8 percent. The final episode saw an increase of 0.5 percent since the former episode which garnered a 5.3 percent rating.

The story of the show has managed to attract audiences from all sections and registered a score of 7.2 percent in the metropolitan area. Despite the episode releasing on a weekday, it was watched more than average and certainly exceeded expectations.

On the other hand, Crash’s new episode has received a rating of 5.0 percent, marking a personal best since its release. Meanwhile, Dare to Love Me saw a slight dip in viewership since the last episode and garnered 1.1 percent nationwide. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More about Lovely Runner

Based on the web novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang, the plot of the series follows Ryu Seon Jae, who is a popular celebrity, and Im Sol, his devoted fan. However, one day Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated. In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is given an opportunity to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

Advertisement

Apart from Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the cast ensemble of the series includes Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo, Seo Hye Won, Song Ji Ho, and more. Directed by Yoon Jong Ho and written by Lee Shi Eun, every new episode of the series airs on Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 KST. The show is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes.

ALSO READ: aespa's Armageddon grabs top spot on U.S. iTunes albums chart, marking milestone achievement