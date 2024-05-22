The ongoing K-drama Lovely Runner has been receiving a lot of praise for its engaging plot and relatable characters. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the lead actors portraying the main couple, have effortlessly captured the hearts of the audience. Moreover, the show's popularity keeps soaring, and it consistently receives high ratings from viewers.

Lovely Runner scores high ratings with new episode release

On May 22, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the K-dramas that were released the previous night. Among all shows Lovely Runner has gained an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.8 percent with the release of a new episode. The viewership has increased 0.2 percent from the previous episode which recorded 4.6 percent. Despite having a Monday-Tuesday release, the series has been gaining consistent traction from the audience.

Based on the web novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang, the plot of the series follows Ryu Seon Jae, who is a popular celebrity, and Im Sol, his devoted fan. However, one day Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated. In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is given an opportunity to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae's high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

Crash reaches new peak in viewership with new episode

On the other hand, the new K-drama Crash has also garnered a total of 4.1 percent average nationwide rating. The viewership for the latest episode increased by 0.3 percent as the previous one received a 3.8 percent rating. Starring Lee Min Ki in the lead role, the rest of the cast ensemble includes Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Ho Chul, Choi Moon Hee, and more. The plot follows car crimes like insurance fraud, reckless driving, the inability to follow basic traffic rules, and more.

Meanwhile, the K-drama Dare to Love Me recorded an average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent with the release of the new episode. The show stars Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young in the lead roles. The cast ensemble also includes Bae Jong Ok, Sun Woo Jae Duk, Park Eun Seok, Jo In, and more.

