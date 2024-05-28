Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner hits peak ratings right before finale episode

Last night's second-to-last episode of Lovely Runner soared to its highest viewership yet. Crafted by Lee Si Eun, the talented writer behind True Beauty, this drama adapted from a beloved web novel captivates with its time-travel romance premise. Starring Kim Hye Yoon as Im Sol, a devoted fan mourning the loss of her idol Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), the show poses a compelling question: “What lengths would you go to save your ultimate bias?”

Lovely Runner reaches its highest ratings yet

Nielsen Korea reports that the 15th episode of tvN’s Lovely Runner achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.3 percent. This marks a 0.5 percent uptick from the previous episode's 4.8 percent, reaching a new peak in ratings for the show.

Adapted from the web novel Tomorrow's Best and serialized as a webtoon by illustrator Doong Doong, Lovely Runner features a star-studded cast including Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok, Song Geon Hee, and others. The series debuted on tvN on April 8, 2024, airing every Monday and Tuesday at 20:50. Today, on May 28th, the highly anticipated finale is scheduled for release, promising an exciting conclusion to the captivating journey. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Episode 5 of ENA’s Crash held steady with an average nationwide rating of 4.1 percent, maintaining its previous episode’s score. Similarly, episode 5 of KBS2’s Dare to Love Me retained its viewership rating of 1.4 percent, matching the score of its preceding episode.

Advertisement

More about Lovely Runner

In the drama, Byeon Wook Seok takes on the role of Ryu Sun Jae, a renowned top star who harbors a 15-year-long love for his high school neighbor, whom he once rescued from a fatal incident. Kim Hye Yoon portrays Im Sol, a devoted fan of Ryu Sun Jae. As the story unfolds, Im Sol gradually discovers the undeniable hand of fate that has intertwined their lives all along.

Media reports reveal that it took three years to initiate production on the show, despite its high buzz. The team encountered challenges in casting, with many actors initially declining the roles, perceiving it as a simple fan-idol romance story.

Ultimately, Byeon Woo Seok was chosen for the male lead, started the production process. Despite the prolonged duration and various scheduling conflicts that led to a change in directors, the drama defied expectations, with Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon delivering standout performances. Additionally, the show's special song, Sonagi, unexpectedly soared to the fifth spot on the Melon Top 100 chart, despite originally being conceived as a mere prop for the show's plot.

ALSO READ: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok dish on their favorite Lovely Runner scenes; tease finale episode, recreate cute moments