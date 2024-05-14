Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner maintains high ratings; Dare to Love Me makes promising debut
Lovely Runner continues to gain high views with the latest episode even after receiving competition from the new K-drama Dare To Love Me. Read to know their ratings.
Lovely Runner maintains high ratings with new episode
Dare to Love You premieres on a high note
Lonely Runner is a romantic comedy K-drama series that has been gaining immense attention from the audience for its exciting plot which offers a unique take on love and loss. However, another show premiered on the same day, titled Dare to Love Me, which started on a high note.
On May 14, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported the data revealed by Nielsen Korea for the new episodes released on Monday. Among all the K-dramas, Lovely Runner managed to grab the first position in terms of ratings and recorded a viewership of 4.7 percent. However, the show saw a dip of 0.1 percent from the score of the previous episode, which scored 4.8 percent and was the highest among all episodes since the premiere.
Based on the web novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang, the plot of the series follows Ryu Seon Jae played by Byeon Woo Seok, who is a popular celebrity, and Im Sol, played by Kim Hye Yoon, his devoted fan. However, one day Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated. In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is given an opportunity to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.
On the other hand, Dare to Love Me, a new K-drama series that premiered on May 13, 2024, started strong by recording a 2.3 percent viewership rating. Despite releasing on Monday, the show has managed to garner considerably promising results and is expected to have a steady rise as new episodes are released. The show stars Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young in the lead roles. The cast ensemble also includes Bae Jong Ok, Sun Woo Jae Duk, Park Eun Seok, Jo In, and more.
The plot of the series follows Shin Yoon Bok, played by Kim Myung Soo, who is a 21st-century scholar from Seongsan village. However, the unique thing about him is that he is an avid follower of Confucian values and strives to live by the rules. On the other hand, Kim Hong Do is an art teacher who eventually develops feelings for him, but he shows his disinterest because of his association with Confucianism.
