Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner sets record for highest number of pre-orders in OST album history

The OST album for tvN's time-slip romantic comedy drama Lovely Runner which recently concluded its much successful run, featuring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, has exceeded expectations with its pre-order sales, setting a new record for the series. CJ Entertainment disclosed that pre-orders surpassed the initial production quantity due to high demand, causing shipping delays.

Lovely Runner’s OST broke records

In the wake of Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok’s drama's success, the Lovely Runner OST album is gaining significant attention on its own. On June 5, CJ ENM revealed that pre-order sales for the Lovely Runner OST album had broken records, becoming the most pre-ordered Korean OST album to date. This achievement underscores the remarkable popularity of the series.

CJ ENM noted that the pre-order quantity exceeded the production volume estimates by a significant margin. However, specific sales figures have not been disclosed at this time. The OST album boasts a total of 54 tracks, with six songs performed by the drama's boy band ECLIPSE, 38 instrumental scores, and 10 vocal tracks by other artists like ATEEZ’s Jongho, N.Flying and more that contributed to the series' depth and appeal.

With the OST album continuing to generate immense interest, the phenomenon of Lovely Runner shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Fans can eagerly anticipate purchasing the album on various record sales platforms, further fueling the excitement surrounding the series.

More about Lovely Runner

On June 4, a source from the production company CJ ENM revealed that the cast and crew of Lovely Runner will be going on a reward vacation to Phuket, Thailand. However, as they are still coordinating the schedule, the exact date and the list of attending actors have not been confirmed yet.

According to the latest chart released by Billboard, Sudden Shower by Lovely Runner's ECLIPSE has climbed to the 199th place on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Sudden Shower is a song performed by the band ECLIPSE, to which Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) belongs in the drama Lovely Runner. It is a self-composed song written by Ryu Sun Jae, reflecting on his first love, Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon).

