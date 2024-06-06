Byeon Woo Seok becomes real-life Ryu Sun Jae as hoards of crowd welcome Lovely Runner star at airport; Watch

Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok embarked on his journey abroad on June 6, 2024, to begin the overseas legs of his Asia fan meeting tour. Sporting a casual look with gray-toned attire and a puffy black bag, he exuded effortless style.

Upon his arrival at Incheon Airport, he was immediately swarmed by throngs of enthusiastic fans eager to catch a glimpse of him. The scene repeated itself in Taipei, where he was warmly welcomed by his Taiwanese fans, who gathered in large numbers just to see him.

Byeon Woo Seok experiences rush of fans at Incheon

Actor Byeon Woo Seok has emerged as the latest heartthrob in the realm of K-drama. Rising to prominence through his role as the endearing Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner, he has captured hearts far and wide. Timed perfectly with his growing popularity is his Asia fan meeting tour, SUMMER LETTER.

Departing from South Korea for Taiwan on June 6, 2024, Byeon Woo Seok was greeted by a swarm of reporters upon his arrival at Incheon Airport, all of whom were eager to capture a glimpse of the star. Despite being surrounded by throngs of fans, he remained all smiles, protected by his vigilant bodyguards who ensured his safety amidst the excitement. While the crowd pressed in from all sides, Byeon Woo Seok managed to navigate through to the safety of the business class check-in lounge, seemingly unfazed by the overwhelming attention just all smiles to his fans there.

Byeon Woo Seok becomes real life Sun Jae at Taipei

In Taipei, the crowd of fans stretched as far as the eye could see, reminiscent of Sun Jae's idol status in Lovely Runner. Just like his character, Sun Jae who was both an idol and an actor, this overwhelming reception mirrored his on-screen popularity. Fortunately, security barriers helped to keep the fans at bay, allowing Byeon Woo Seok ample space to navigate through the excited crowd. He was genuinely taken aback by the enthusiastic response from Taiwanese fans, clearly not expecting such a large turnout at the airport to welcome him.

One fan went above and beyond by bringing a Sun Jae standee to the airport, showcasing their unwavering dedication to Byeon Woo Seok's character. This gesture truly caught Byeon Woo Seok's attention, prompting him to approach the fan and reciprocate their love with a special heart sign.

Fans were thrilled by his adorable gesture, unable to contain their excitement. Despite his growing fame, Byeon Woo Seok still appeared somewhat unaccustomed to the spotlight, yet his humility and warmth endeared him even more to his fans.

He made sure to greet the reporters with heartfelt gestures and big smiles, demonstrating his gratitude for their support. It's evident that Byeon Woo Seok's fans are immensely proud of him as he continues to navigate his newfound stardom with grace and charm.

