Byeon Woo Seok creates buzz by liking kissing compilation video of him and Kim Hye Yoon from Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo Seok recently sparked significant attention by liking a compilation video of kissing scenes featuring his character, Ryu Sun Jae, and Kim Hye Yoon's character, Im Sol, from the tvN drama Lovely Runner on Instagram.

While some fans find it endearing, others playfully joke about his frequent likes, suggesting that he may like anything without paying much attention to it. Additionally, some fans have taken the opportunity to gush over the undeniable chemistry between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, further fueling the excitement surrounding their on-screen pairing and prompting even more shipping among viewers.

Actor Byeon Woo Seok is certainly on fire lately, garnering widespread acclaim for his portrayal of the charming Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner. His performance has propelled him to a new level of fame, reflected in the significant increase in his Instagram followers and heightened attention to his account activity.

The rising star continues to captivate audiences and now his recent action of clicking Like on a Lovely Runner video on Instagram has caused quite a buzz among fans. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Byeon Woo Seok had pressed the Like button on an unexpected video.

The actor had liked a video compilation showcasing his kiss scenes in Lovely Runner with Kim Hye Yoon! The caption read, “Sol-Seon Jae’s Kissing Progression, from their First Kiss to Their Kiss as Adults,” and the reel featured a short compilation of the couple's kisses at different stages in time.

The video, posted by the tvN drama network currently airing the show, showcased the various kissing scenes between Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol, spanning from their teenage years to their 20s and 30s.

While the scenes weren't particularly spicy, fans were amused to see that Byeon Woo Seok had watched and liked the video. It seems that fans weren't entirely surprised by his actions, as Byeon Woo Seok has developed a reputation for liking random videos, most notably those featuring RIIZE who he has been a fan of.

More about Lovely Runner

Based on a popular web novel and written by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance-comedy drama that poses the intriguing question: "What would you do if you had the chance to save your ultimate bias?"

Kim Hye Yoon takes on the lead role of Im Sol, a dedicated fan shattered by the loss of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time to rescue him and stop his tragic fate from unfolding. The K-drama has generated significant buzz because of the chemistry between the lead cast and their exceptional acting skills.

