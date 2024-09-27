Byeon Woo Seok invites Lovely Runner staff to SUMMER LETTER fan meeting in Tokyo; fans admire loyalty

On September 26, the cinematographer for Lovely Runner shared in the show's open chat room that it has already been almost six months since the final filming on April 9. They expressed gratitude for the continued love and support from fans.

The cinematographer also mentioned that this weekend, there will be a fan meeting for Byeon Woo Seok in Japan. Thankfully, they and about ten key staff members, including the writer and director, have been invited to participate. They expressed their hope to bring back photos from the event to share with everyone who has supported Lovely Runner. He also shared some unseen behind-the-scenes photos for fans on the forum, giving them a glimpse into the making of Lovely Runner.

The K-drama Lovely Runner, which concluded in May, tells the poignant story of K-pop idol Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) of ECLIPSE, who according to the news had lost his will to live, and his passionate fan Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), who travels back to 2008 to save her favorite artist while changing her own fate.

Lovely Runner has achieved cult-like status, winning hearts with its clever plot and the captivating performances of its lead couple. Byeon Woo Seok’s portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae is heartbreakingly endearing, making viewers root for him throughout.

Kim Hye Yoon brings a refreshing energy to her role, and the scorching chemistry between this time-wrapped couple left audiences craving more. The show garnered immense love from both domestic and international viewers, thanks to its solid narrative, warm direction, and the actors’ stellar performances.

Byeon Woo Seok has frequently shared his deep affection for his character Ryu Sun Jae. During a viewing event for the final episode in May, he was moved to tears and reflected in a wrap-up interview that everyone loved Sun Jae so much. He believes viewers appreciated the beautiful scenes in the last episode, noting that the lighting director arrived a couple of hours early to set everything up, while the cinematographer expertly captured the location.

Advertisement

He expressed his gratitude to the staff, saying it was an emotional moment when the photos of the team appeared after the 16th episode. He loved Sun Jae so much, and all those emotions combined made him tear up.

Even four months after the drama ended, Byeon Woo Seok has shown his loyalty by inviting the staff to the fan meeting in Japan. At the conclusion of the drama, director Yoon Jong Ho, director Kim Tae Yeop, and writer Lee Si Eun praised him, noting that he is a talented actor. They highlighted his diverse roles, including villains and historical dramas, suggesting that these experiences have contributed to his ability to portray Sun Jae so effectively. "Without those experiences, would he have been able to portray Sun Jae this way?"

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok is set to hold the 2024 Asia Fan Meeting Tour – SUMMER LETTER in Tokyo on September 28 and 29 at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Main Arena. He will be meeting local fans, and there’s great anticipation for how he will showcase himself, especially amid the warm friendships among the main cast of Lovely Runner.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner, Marry My Husband, A Killer’s Paradox and more: Top 7 K-dramas of 2024 which were based on webtoons