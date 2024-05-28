Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon give glimpse of 'happy ending' in Lovely Runner's romantic finale preview and stills

Before its series finale, tvN's Lovely Runner offered a sneak peek into Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's adorable moments in a preview. Additionally, the show released fresh stills featuring the main cast—Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok, Song Geon Hee, and Lee Seung Hyub—from the upcoming finale episode.

Lovely Runner’s finale preview

In the sneak peek of episode 16, Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) and Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon) exchange texts while Im Sol is busy working at a café. She regretfully informs Sun Jae that she won't be able to meet him due to her work and suggests meeting up the next day instead. Unable to bear the separation, Sun Jae surprises Im Sol by showing up at the café where she's working, catching her off guard.

To pleasantly surprise Im Sol, Ryu Sun Jae decides to order a lavish afternoon tea set for every table in the café, ensuring their lovey dovey romance remains discreet amidst the hustle. However, Im Sol finds it hard to concentrate on her tasks with his unexpected presence causing her to be flustered. She promptly gathers her belongings and leaves the cafe, making Ryu Sun Jae all bewildered by her sudden exit. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch the cute preview here-

Lovely Runner’s finale stills

In the final stills, we see Ryu Sun Jae seated in the café, sporting sunglasses and a stylish beige coat and sweater, flashing a radiant smile, likely directed towards Im Sol. Despite his celebrity status, he exudes both charisma and confidence, while in the presence of Im Sol, he also emits an undeniable Lover Boy charm, reflecting his affection towards her.

In the second still, Im Sol beams with happiness, her radiant smile lighting up the scene as she dons a lovely white dress against the backdrop of a charming park, exuding a sunshiney vibe. Meanwhile, in the third still, Tae Sung, portrayed by Song Geon Hee, flashes a warm, fleeting smile while clad in a stylish leather jacket, his gaze seemingly directed towards Im Sol, indicating a tender moment between them.

In the final still, Baek In Hyuk, portrayed by N. Flying's Lee Seung Hyub, sits in what appears to be the indoor section of a café, wearing a slight smile but with a hint of tension in his expression as he gazes at someone. As the much-awaited finale of Lovely Runner airs today, fans eagerly anticipate the conclusion of this beloved hit series, bracing themselves for the emotional ride ahead.

Check out the stills here-

In this ongoing superhit series, adapted from a popular web novel and penned by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner unfolds as a captivating time-slip romance drama posing the intriguing question, "What lengths would you go to save your ultimate bias?"

Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan shattered by the loss of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time with the singular mission of altering fate to rescue him. Lovely Runner is a series of love, loss and fate which has brought in a huge fanbase and as the series finally concludes today fans are left with a bittersweet feeling of goodbyes.

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner hits peak ratings right before finale episode