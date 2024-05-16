Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon's Lovely Runner to launch pop-up store with drama-themed goods, exhibition: Report

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's time-slip romance K-drama, Lovely Runner, is reportedly gearing up to launch a pop-up store featuring drama-themed merchandise and an exhibition.

The main leads of the popular tvN series have captivated millions with their acting talent, undeniable on-screen chemistry, heartfelt musical performances, emotional storytelling, and straightforward narrative. Lovely Runner currently stands as the most trending K-drama, leaving a lasting impact on its viewers.

Lovely Runner’s pop-up store

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok's Lovely Runner is reportedly set to open a pop-up store in response to the overwhelming popularity of the drama, according to media outlet OSEN.

While specific details about the store's offerings are yet to be disclosed, fans can anticipate various goods inspired by the series, as well as an exhibition featuring memorable scenes. The excitement is high as fans eagerly await the opportunity to experience iconic merchandise and scenes from the drama in real life. The pop-up store is allegedly scheduled to take place at The Hyundai in Seoul from May 23 to 29, 2024.

Previously, there were reports of tvN organizing an offline event to celebrate the success of the drama. The upcoming pop-up store could very well be an extension of that celebration, offering fans another exciting way to engage with the world of Lovely Runner.

Also, recently, according to a report by Hankyung, Korean fans revealed that a staggering 92.1 percent of OTT platform TVING subscribers tuned in to watch episode 11 of Lovely Runner, totaling approximately 6 million viewers. The episode also achieved a new peak viewership rating. Data from Nielsen Korea highlighted the series' continued dominance in ratings, reaffirming its widespread popularity.

Airing on May 13, the episode garnered a nationwide rating of 4.7 percent on paid platforms. Impressively, it secured an even higher rating of 5.7 percent in the metropolitan area, underscoring its consistent appeal among viewers.

More about Lovely Runner

Based on a popular web novel and penned by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner unfolds as a heartwarming time-slip romance drama, posing the intriguing question: "What would you do if you had the chance to save your ultimate bias?"

Kim Hye Yoon shines as Im Sol, a loyal fan devastated by the loss of her beloved star, Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time to alter fate and rescue her idol.

Lovely Runner beautifully weaves together themes of love, sacrifice, and the pursuit of dreams. It transcends the boundaries of a typical romance, delving into the complexities of overcoming one's deepest fears. At its core, the drama offers a message of hope, interwoven with a heart-fluttering love story that has captured many viewers, leaving them enchanted and yearning for more.

