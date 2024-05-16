Byeon Woo Seok says 'heartbeats get fast' due to Lovely Runner fame; reacts to being called 'Sunjae' instead of own name

The upcoming episode of You Quiz on the Block offered a preview featuring Byeon Woo Seok. In the clip, he delves into his role and newfound fame, reacting humorously to being mistakenly called Sun Jae, his character from Lovely Runner, instead of his own name. The said episode will air on May 22.

In the teaser of You Quiz on the Block, host Yoo Jae Suk immediately exclaimed, "You look even cooler," upon seeing Byeon Woo Seok. In the segment, Byeon Woo Seok confessed that he's still coming to terms with his newfound fame particularly due to his drama Lovely Runner.

When asked about his recent popularity surge and what are his feelings about it, Byeon Woo Seok honestly admitted to feeling puzzled. He shared that his heart races every time, making it difficult for him to sleep right away as his heart keeps racing due to this newfound fame.

Also during this brief teaser clip, Yoo Jae Suk accidentally referred to Byeon Woo Seok as Sun Jae, the character he portrays in the popular series Lovely Runner. Byeon Woo Seok laughed it off and replied, "You can call me Sun Jae. Everyone keeps calling me Sun Jae." This playful exchange highlights the widespread popularity of the show and his character Sun Jae.

More about Byeon Woo Seok’s appearance on You Quiz on the Block

Byeon Woo Seok, in the same teaser, also expressed gratitude towards his co-star from Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon. He mentioned her thoughtful gestures, like offering snacks and jelly whenever his sugar levels dropped. He also hinted at a memorable remark she made, though it was muted in the teaser.

On the other hand, the K-drama Lovely Runner reportedly underwent a three-year production journey. Discussing his role, Byeon Woo Seok expressed his gratitude, stating, “It seems the script was initially offered to other actors. I am very thankful that it was eventually given to me.” He also teased about his own first love, building anticipation for his portrayal.

Byeon Woo Seok revealed his dream of achieving success and owning a comfortable home. Reflecting on his past, he recalled living in a house with steep stairs, where he felt uneasy watching his grandmother navigate them.

Growing up alongside her and sharing the same room, he reminisced, "The most regrettable moment in my life is..." With teary eyes, he hinted at an emotional story that fans would want to know.

You Quiz on the Block’s episode featuring Byeon Woo Seok will be airing next week on May 22 at 8:45 PM KST.

