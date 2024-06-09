Byeon Woo Seok tears up due to support at first fan meet since Lovely Runner success; rocks Cardcaptor Sakura outfit in Taiwan

Byeon Woo Seok became the talk of the town everywhere after Lovely Rynner’s unprecedented success worldwide. The actor announced his fan meeting tour SUMMER LETTER in Asia soon after.

At his first stop of SUMMER LETTER in Taiwan, Byeon Woo Seok teared up due to fans’ immense love and support. He also rocked a Sakura outfit winning hearts.

Byeon Woo Seok cries seeing fans' overwhelming love and support at the fan meet in Taiwan

Byeon Woo Seok had his first fan meeting SUMMER LETTER in Taiwan following the overwhelming success of his drama Lovely Runner. The actor has finally embarked on his highly awaited Asia Fan Meeting Tour.

On June 8, 2024, Byeon Woo Seok kickstarted his fan meet tour in Taipei, Taiwan where the actor could not help but tear up upon seeing fans’ overwhelming love and support. The fans present at the fan meet surprised the Lovely Runner star with a three-tier cake. Byeon Woo Seok tried his best to control his tears but cried after seeing the fans’ immense love.

See Byeon Woo Seok’s emotional reaction to fans’ massive support here:

Moreover, the Lovely Runner star was seen rocking an adorable Cardcaptor Sakura outfit at the fan meeting. The actor’s cute costume change was loved and enjoyed by fans making a memorable memory.

See Byeon Woo Seok donning a Sakura outfit here:

Furthermore, Byeon Woo Seok performed Lovely Runner’s famous OSTs for his fans during the fan meeting namely I Think I Did, Loveholic, and Sudden Shower.

Byeon Woo Seok’s fan meeting SUMMER LETTER will take the star next to Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Seoul.

Know Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok has become one of the most popular rising stars in the South Korean industry at the moment following his last drama Lovely Runner. The actor began his acting career with small roles in K-dramas Welcome to Waikiki 2, Search: WWW, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.

The actor later moved on to main roles with Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Record of Youth, and Moonshine.

Byeon Woo Seok’s other notable roles were in Strong Girl Nam Soon, movies 20th Century Girl and Soulmate.

