Byeon Woo Seok thanks Record of Youth co-star Park So Dam for sending a coffee truck to Loverly Runner sets

On December 12, Byeon Woo Seok shared on Instagram that Park So Dam had expressed her thoughtful support by sending a coffee-and-churros truck to the set of his upcoming drama, Loverly Runner. This gesture highlights the enduring friendship between the co-stars from Record of Youth.

In the pictures, the Strong Girl Nam Soon actor joyfully stands in front of the truck, charmingly holding a churro in the first photo, accompanied by the caption "Park So Dam, you are the best."

In the second photo, Byeon Woo Seok is seen crouching down, displaying a picture of himself and Park So Dam. The final photo captures him holding a coffee cup near his face, with the cup featuring a photo of him and the encouraging caption "Byeonwooki Fighting."

Illustrating his admiration and friendship with Park So Dam, Byeon Woo Seok discussed in a previous interview the experience of working with her on Record of Youth. He expressed, "Park So Dam also made me comfortable on set. Being on set felt unfamiliar to me because I didn't had a lot of experience at that time. But Park So Dam made the set feel comfortable for me at that time, so I was able to take on filming successfully."

Byeon Woo Seok, a South Korean actor and former model, entered the industry in 2014, debuting as a model and later making his acting debut in 2016 with Dear My Friends. Notable for his role in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), he furthered his acting career with roles in Search: WWW (2019) and Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency (2019). In 2020, he took a lead role in tvN's Record of Youth alongside Park So Dam and Park Bo Gum.

Byeon Woo Seok continued his success, earning accolades for Moonshine (2021) and starring in 20th Century Girl (2021), receiving acclaim globally. In 2022, he played Hum Jin Woo in the film Soulmate alongside Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee, released in 2023. In 2023, he also appeared in Strong Girl Nam Soo as the villain winning the hearts of viewers. On July 19, 2023, Byeon Woo Seok was cast in tvN's fantasy drama Loverly Runner, marking his first main leading role in television alongside Kim Hye Yoon. The drama is set to premiere in 2024.

