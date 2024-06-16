Byeon Woo Seok, TWICE’s Sana and NCT’s Jaehyun draw massive crowd with striking looks at Prada fashion show in Milan; See PICS

Byeon Woo Seok who recently won hearts with his latest K-drama Lovely Runner was spotted at the Prada Menswear fashion show in Milan. Along with him, brand ambassadors TWICE’s Sana and NCT's Jaehyun were also spotted at the fashion show.

Byeon Woo Seok, TWICE’s Sana, and NCT’s Jaehyun captivated the crowds with their striking looks at the fashion show in Milan.

Byeon Woo Seok, TWICE’s Sana, and NCT’s Jaehyun attend the Prada Milan Menswear fashion show

Byeon Woo Seok, TWICE’s Sana, and NCT’s Jaehyun undoubtedly managed to grab everyone’s attention at the Prada fashion show in Milan on June 16, 2024. The appearance by the three stars draws massive crowds at the venue shocking everyone.

Looking closely at Byeon Woo Seok’s look for the Prada Menswear fashion show we grasp at the elegance and style that combines beautifully with the actor’s charisma. He was seen wearing a white shirt and tie, layered with a mesh-style light jumper. The Lovely Runner actor further paired them with a bold white belt and black pants. The actor kept his hair down in a flowy hairstyle covering most of his forehead for a charming look.

See Byeon Woo Seok’s full look at the Prada Menswear fashion show in Milan here:

Advertisement

TWICE’s Sana channeled striking beauty and grace in a beautiful off-white ankle-length dress belted at the waist. The dress was adorned with big roses of pink-purplish color. The TWICE member styled the same with iconic Prada slingback pumps and a brown handbag. Sana's hair was open in loose waves while her subtle shiny makeup completed the striking look.

See TWICE’s Sana’s gorgeous look at the Prada Milan show here:

NCT’s Jaehyun grabbed everyone’s attention with his all-denim Prada look. The K-pop idol exuded charisma and style in his look. Jaehyun styled the striking look with a pair of goggles and big-chunky boots. For his hair, he chose his slick back hairstyle showing off his captivating visuals.

Take a closer look at Jaehyun’s look for the Prada show in Milan here:

Know Byeon Woo Seok’s recent activities

Byeon Woo Seok saw a huge surge in his popularity after he led the time slip romance drama Lovely Runner. The drama went on to become a viral hit worldwide, cementing his presence as one of the top rising actors.

Advertisement

Byeon Woo Seok is currently on his first-ever fan meeting tour in Asia titled SUMMER LETTER. He had his latest fan meeting in Thailand on June 14, 2024, and his next stop is Manila.

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok tears up due to support at first fan meet since Lovely Runner success; rocks Cardcaptor Sakura outfit in Taiwan