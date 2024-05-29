Byeon Woo Seok's film Soulmate with Kim Da Mi, Jeon So Nee confirms re-release following Lovely Runner's success

Byeon Woo Seok's movie Soulmate is set for a special screening, riding on his newfound fame from the tvN’s time-slip romance comedy series Lovely Runner. The drama wrapped up its final episode on May 28th, with Byeon Woo Seok captivating audiences as Ryu Sun Jae, an epitome of true love.

Byeon Woo Seok’s Soulmate to return on big screens

Byeon Woo Seok's movie Soulmate, also featuring Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee, is set for a re-release after the success of his K-drama Lovely Runner. In the show, he portrays Ryu Sun Jae, a K-pop idol from the boyband ECLIPSE, whose untimely death prompts his fan, Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), to travel back in time to save him.

With Lovely Runner breaking records globally and Byeon Woo Seok's character, Ryu Sun Jae, gaining immense popularity, Soulmate is now confirmed for a special screening, capitalizing on his surge in fame. CGV has announced screenings starting May 31st in 21 theaters nationwide, with plans to expand to 35 theaters from June 1st onwards.

The film portrays the journey of two women, Mi So (Kim Da Mi) and Ha Eun (Jeon So Nee), born in 1988, as they navigate the complexities of their relationship from childhood to adulthood. The bond between them faces a significant test when Ha Eun starts her first love with her classmate Jin Woo (Byeon Woo Seok) during their late teens, causing a subtle yet impactful shift in their world.

The adventurous Mi So sets off for the city to pursue a life filled with excitement, while Ha Eun opts to remain in their hometown for a more stable existence, leading to a gradual drift between the two friends. The film introduces a fresh twist by setting the story against the backdrop of Jeju Island, highlighting the distance between provinces and bustling cities, reminiscent of its Chinese original setting.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Actor Byeon Woo Seok has skyrocketed to stardom with his recent portrayal of the male lead in the popular K-drama Lovely Runner (also known as Run Away With Sun Jae On Piggyback). In the show, he shines as Ryu Sun Jae, a former swimmer who transitions into an idol member of the fictional band ECLIPSE due to a shoulder injury.

Previously, it was reported that the production of Lovely Runner faced a three-year delay. One significant factor hindering progress was casting, with numerous actors turning down the role of Ryu Sun Jae due to concerns that it might resemble a typical idol-fan romance. However, the storyline proves to be much deeper, delving into themes of growth, love, selflessness, healing, comfort, fears, and friendship, among others. As a result, the character Ryu Sun Jae has endeared himself to many, becoming a forever favorite for fans.

