Byeon Woo Seok’s Perfect Crown to release on April 10? Cast plans IU's Palette appearance: Report

Byeon Woo Seok and IU starrer upcoming romance drama Perfect Crown has seemingly locked a release date of April 10, 2026, owing to the confusing schedule of the broadcast channel, MBC. Moreover, according to the latest reports, the show’s main cast members will also be making an appearance as the first guests of 2026 on lead star IU’s YouTube talk show, Palette.

Byeon Woo Seok and IU’s Perfect Crown eyes April 10 MBC release

Previously said to be eyeing a mid-April premiere, Perfect Crown was eventually looking to air as a follow-up to In Your Radiant Season. As per OSEN, a recent announcement of a basketball game between South Korea and Japan as a part of the 2026 World Baseball Classic on March 7, 2026, the finale of the Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop starrer was moved ahead by a week. It is now said to end on April 3, making the obvious release date of Byeon Woo Seok and IU’s as April 10.

In another update, according to an Xports News report, actors Byun Woo Seok, Yoo Soo Bin, and Lee Yeon, who are appearing in the upcoming MBC drama Perfect Crown, have confirmed their appearances in IU's Palette. The stars are said to be coordinating their schedules at the moment for the filming.

About Perfect Crown

The story follows a contract marriage between Prince Yi Ahn (Byeon Woo Seok) and Song Hee Joo (IU), who each seek their personal benefits from the arrangement. He is royalty by birth, but does not have the power that comes with the title. She is the heiress of a conglomerate, but despite having everything, is called a commoner. Hoping to change their fates, they settle into a deal and unexpectedly sparks fly. Set in an alternate universe with a monarchy in place, the show promises a sweet, developing romance between two calculative people.

