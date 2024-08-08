Byeon Woo Seok's sasaeng trespasses agency premises in search of selfie; fans urge for stronger protection of Lovely Runner actor

A fan has recently faced backlash for bragging about a selfie taken with Byeon Woo Seok. While taking a selfie with the star itself isn't an issue, the manner in which the fan obtained it has sparked sharp criticism. Byeon Woo Seok, who has gained significant popularity due to his hit K-drama Lovely Runner, has seen his fame come with unintended consequences. The fan reportedly invaded the actor's privacy and then boasted about it online, drawing widespread disapproval.

The fan allegedly visited Byeon Woo Seok’s agency and filmed inside the office, raising questions about how she bypassed security. Later, she encountered Byeon Woo Seok, who requested that she delete the videos in exchange for a selfie. The fan then proudly shared the incident on her Instagram, which led to significant public criticism.

The incident was later reposted on Threads, where the fan criticized the original poster. They questioned why the person not only waited outside Byeon Woo Seok’s agency but also went inside to film the office. They added "And you said he took a selfie with you under the condition that you delete those videos… But you bragged about it on Instagram as if you ran into him by coincidence. Writing excuses in the comments… LOL. How impressive of you. I was watching this in real time, and you ended up turning your account private." They further added "Didn’t you say you were confident because you didn’t do anything wrong? Byeon Woo Seok must’ve really gotten a reality check."

In the caption of the original selfie, the criticized fan claimed to have “run into Byeon Woo Seok by chance at Apgujeong.” However, it was revealed that she had actually been waiting around his agency. To avoid further backlash, the fan has since set her account to private. Fans have taken to social media to urge Byeon Woo Seok’s agency, Varo Entertainment, to take appropriate measures to protect their artist.

According to a report from the Taiwanese media agency Jayu Times, over 3,000 fans attended Byeon Woo Seok’s fan event titled SUMMER LETTER in Taiwan, creating some unforgettable memories. However, there were troubling reports of stalker fans, known as Sasaengs, following the actor to his hotel and other locations in the city. These extreme fans allegedly crowded the restaurants Byeon Woo Seok visited and even reserved rooms at his hotel. Some reportedly rented over 10 cars to track his movements around the city.

In a comprehensive statement issued on May 30, 2024, the actor’s agency highlighted the escalating disruptions caused by overwhelming crowds at Byeon Woo Seok’s appearances. They urged fans to exercise restraint and maintain a respectful distance during public events. The agency advised against approaching the artist directly with letters or gifts, recommending that such offerings be channeled through his manager. Additionally, they unequivocally prohibited any unauthorized visits to the actor's personal engagements, stressing the crucial need for privacy and security.

