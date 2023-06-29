Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon spotted filming Time Walking On Memory; Fans react in joy

Kim Hye Yoon and Byun Woo Seok are currently filming for their upcoming drama called ‘Time Walking on Memory’ and fans seem to have got hold of their behind-the-scenes pictures. Once such a picture is generating a lot of buzz on social media and fans can't seem to get enough of these actors.

Fans can’t seem to handle their cuteness

A recent image of Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon circulated on social media generated a lot of buzz among fans. The picture showed the two actors on the filming set of Time Walking On Memory, and fans took to social media to comment on their outfits and cute height difference. Fans are eagerly anticipating the drama and looking forward to seeing Kim Hye-yoon and Byun Woo-suk in the lead roles, as they embark on a journey through time to alter the course of their favorite celebrity's life.

Time Walking On Memory

‘Time Walking on Memory will tell the story of a dedicated fangirl who is granted the opportunity to travel back in time to prevent her favorite celebrity from meeting a tragic fate.

In the drama, Kim Hye Yoon will portray the character of Lim Sol, an ardent fan who goes to great lengths to save her idol. By traveling back to 2008, when her idol, Ryun Sun Jae, tragically took his own life, Lim Sol witnesses his fading fame and decides to do everything she can to prevent his untimely demise. Byun Woo Seok will play the role of Ryun Sun Jae, the famous Korean celebrity and former swimmer turned vocalist in a boy band, who ultimately chooses to end his life due to the challenges he faces.

Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon has emerged as a prominent Korean actress who gained fame through her roles in popular dramas like Sky Castle and Extraordinary You. She has since been cast in various other dramas such as Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, Snowdrop, and Cleaning Up.

Byun Woo Seok

On the other hand, Byun Woo Seok initially entered the entertainment industry as a model in 2015 before making his on-screen debut in the drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Subsequently, he appeared in several series, including Moonshine and Record of Youth. Byun Woo-suk gained international recognition for his lead role in 21st Century Girl.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 20th Century Girl Review: Kim Yoo Jung and Byeon Woo Seok have a typical yet beautiful love story