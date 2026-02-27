Byun Yo Han and Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young officially register marriage, simple wedding to follow soon

Fellow Uncle Samsik actors Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young have officially become husband and wife as of February 27, 2026. A short notice was released by the former’s company, sharing the couple’s decision to first register their marriage and then hold a simple wedding ceremony with the attendance of their family members. The date, location, and time for the same have not been fixed as of now, and the duo only wished to inform the fans of the happy update in their lives as of this moment.

Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young complete their marriage registration process

The Girls' Generation squad finally has its first married member! On Friday, as per OSEN, a note was shared via Byun Yo Han’s agency TEAMHOPE that the actor had gotten married to his girlfriend, Tiffany Young, after seemingly dating for only a year. The announcement came with the revelation that the duo had taken the decision ‘based on deep trust in and love for one another.’ They had previously confirmed that the two were in a romantic relationship back in December 2025.

Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young decided to share the confirmation with their fans, who have always been loving and supporting the two, and respecting their wishes, an update was released. Sharing their future plans, including details of the wedding, the management team opened up that while an event will be held, it will be very private and small, no details of which have so far been locked.

“They are cautiously considering holding a simple wedding in the form of a worship service where they would gather their families and share their gratitude, but no details such as a specific date, time, or location have been finalized at this time. As they begin this new chapter of their lives, the two of them wish to remember all the support and love fans have shown them and to repay it by showing fans more mature sides of themselves.“

The label asked for continued love and support for the couple as they begin their new journey. Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young first met for their roles in the Disney+ drama Uncle Samsik, which was released in 2024, and are said to have begun dating post that.

