Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young quietly take first steps as husband and wife, latter breaks 12-year rule

Fellow Uncle Samsik stars Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young officially registered their marriage on this last Friday, February 27, 2026, after seemingly only a year of dating. The two met on the sets of the K-drama and eventually began seeing each other romantically, confirming the same in December 2025. Later, the couple got married privately and announced the same to their fans. Now, the two have taken the next steps in their relationship, going Instagram official in the most low-key way possible.

Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young kickstart married life with a crucial update

On March 2, 2026, netizens noted that the two actors had quietly begun following each other on Instagram. While Byun Yo Han followed 15 other accounts before this, including those of his management team, fellow labelmates, and a couple of actors, his new relationship made its way to his follower list very quickly. On the other hand, Tiffany Young followed only 7 accounts before her husband, those being her Girls’ Generation members.

This feat is remarkable for the singer and actress who has maintained her rule of 12 years from September 2014, when she first launched her solo Instagram account, and has since been following only fellow SNSD members. Byun Yo Han is the only male follower in her list, a fact not lost on fans. She is also the first one from her group to get married in their 19 years since their debut in August 2007.

The newlyweds have not shared any photos of their marriage registration, keeping it very under wraps for now. The same is the case with the details of their upcoming nuptials, which are said to be a simple ‘wedding in the form of a worship service where they would gather their families and share their gratitude.’

Meanwhile, Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young starred in the 2024 Disney+ drama Uncle Samsik, where they played love interests and eventually fell in love in real life.

ALSO READ: Are Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young expecting their first child? Actor’s agency reacts to pregnancy rumors