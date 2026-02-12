Byun Yo Han breaks silence on Tiffany Young marriage plans at Pavane press conference: ‘I will live well’

Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young shocked the K-dramaland when they confirmed they were dating. From being co-stars on Uncle Samsik to planning a life together, they’ve come a long way, and there’s nothing stopping them from being happy. So when the actor was asked about his feelings ahead of his supposedly upcoming marriage, he kept it brief, funny, and redirected the conversation to the project he was promoting, film Pavane.

Byun Yo Ha reveals thoughts on his relationship with Tiffany Young

The couple, which is said to have first started dating following the completion of their drama, Disney+’s Uncle Samsik, where they played lovers. On Thursday, appearing before the media at the press conference for his next work, his first since confirming his relationship with Tiffany Young, actor Byun Yo Han was caught off guard by a question on his impending marriage. As shared by Herald Muse, the star was thrown off by a ‘light’ query about his feelings ahead of his nuptials.

Noting that it was not at all a lighthearted question, the actor responded, “That’s exactly why you should watch Pavane. Giving love, receiving love, what love truly is… Through this film, I want to communicate the message of love and meet viewers around the world.” He added, “As many people have supported us, I will live well.”

Byun Yo Han was successfully able to swerve away from the talk about his marriage to his latest project and then let out a breath of air in relief as the attendees giggled. He was cheered on by fellow cast members, Go Ah Sung and Moon Sang Min.

Previously, the Girls’ Generation member shared her gratitude for the people’s attention to her personal life during the press conference for the reality show, Veiled Cup. She said that those around her have cheered on her work without holding back, hinting at her boyfriend’s support.

The two confirmed that they were dating in December 2025 and clarified that, though they are meeting with good intentions, their marriage plans had not been set in stone so far.

