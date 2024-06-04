Black Out is an upcoming South Korean drama that will be released soon in the coming days. The show consists of an extensive cast list which includes Byun Yo Han, Go Bo Gyeol and more. Moreover, it has been confirmed that the show will be premiered in August 2024.

On June 4, 2024, a South Korean media outlet has reported that the upcoming K-drama titled Black Out will be released in August 2024. Moreover, the K-drama will have a weekend slot where each episode will be released on Fridays and Saturdays over the subsequent few weeks. The leading cast of the show includes Byun Yo Han, Go Jun, Go Bo Gyeol, and Kim Bo Ra. Moreover, Bae Jong Ok, Kwon Hae Hyo, Cha Soon Bae, Jang Won Young and more will be appearing as supporting cast.

Byun Yo Han takes up the role of Go Jeong Woo, a 19-year-old high school student who goes out of town for an exam and gets arrested for murdering two classmates. Despite his hopes of attending a renowned medical school, his future is shattered by accusations tied to a foggy memory. He returns to his hometown after 10 years but he is unable to embark on a new chapter in his life as strange things continue to happen in his hometown.

Go Jun plays Noh Sang Cheol, a demoted detective who loses sight after his bride's murder. He re-investigates Jeong Woo's case, becoming entangled in his life. Go Bo Gyeol portrays Choi Na Gyeom, who is Jeong Woo's supportive high school classmate and Kim Bo Ra plays Ha Seol, a medical student on leave who works in Mucheon Village and uncovers its secrets.

More about the upcoming K-drama Black Out

The plot of the show follows two detectives delving into mysterious occurrences in a remote village. Adapted from Snow White Must Die by Nele Neuhaus, the story will reframe the book’s events and characters from the book to resonate with Korean sensibilities, shedding light on the darker aspects of human behavior. The show is directed by Byun Young Joo and Lee Kyoo Man and written by Seo Joo Yeon.

