Café Minamdang Ep 1 & 2 Review: Seo In Guk is tricky as a questionable shaman, Oh Yeon Seo’s daring as a cop

KBS2’s ‘Café Minamdang’, which also airs on Netflix, has an interesting concept to go by right from the first look. It is based on a web novel named ‘Minamdang: Case Note’ by writer Jung Jae Ha. Relying on his handsome looks, a prideful attitude and a cheeky mind that can play with people’s minds, Seo In Guk embodies the frontman of the sham-jam as Nam Han Joon, a shaman with crazy good deciphering skills. His brainchild is the famous outlet as the titular ‘Café Minamdang’ where the actual captain of the ship, Nam Hye Joon (Kang Min Ah) sits.

As a fake shaman with good looks, who solves people’s worries in a jiffy, his hefty fee has him greedy for more, but a closer look into the show reveals his past as a police officer whose one bad case got him to change professions in order to fool people. Kwak Si Yang as Gong Su Cheol has impressive satoori and comical acting working his way.

Oh Yeon Seo takes up the other end of the rope as a cop, Han Jae Hui, who takes justice to be her motto in life, kick-slapping her way through a corrupt organisation. Her past links her to Nam Han Joon, a once honest policeman himself.

The two butt heads as Han Jae Hui digs deeper into Nam Han Joon’s lifestyle and his hoax of a business that he now uses to unwillingly help criminals escape harsh punishments. Kwon Soo Hyun and Baek Seo Hoo are briefly shown in the show’s first two episodes, making us curious about this team of people who have different paths but the same goal.

Tune in for Two? ‘Café Minamdang’ is unique but we are unsure how it will maintain its pace over the next few weeks. The backstories of the many interesting characters in the drama give it enough to develop and a comical arc to explore. We’ll wait and watch.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Jinxed at First Review: SNSD’s Seohyun & Na In Woo bring fantastical fun to the table; Tune in for Two?