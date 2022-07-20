‘Café Minamdang’ maintains rank atop viewership ratings; ‘Link’ sees increase

KBS2’s currently airing drama ‘Café Minamdang’ is maintaining its rank at number 1. According to Nielsen Korea’s latest update, the Seo In Guk and Oh Yeon Seo starrer recorded an average nationwide rating of 5.0 percent with its latest broadcast, episode eight. This score reflects an increase of 0.5 percent from its rating of 4.5 percent garnered with the show’s seventh episode, which aired the previous day.

This series stars Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, Kwak Si Yang and Kang Mina, and is based on a web novel. Seo In Guk takes on the role of a former profiler turned fraudster posing as a sham, and ‘Café Minamdang’ follows the mysterious events faced by him and him and his colleagues. Also available for streaming on Netflix in selected regions, the KBS2 series also shows the events that unfold at a suspicious café called Minamdang and those who frequent it.

Also airing on Mondays and Tuesdays, ‘Link’ likewise recorded an increase in its ratings from the previous episode. With its latest episode, the tvN series has garnered an average nationwide rating of 2.0 percent. The series stars Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young, and is also available to stream on Disney+ in selected regions.

‘Link’ sees Yeo Jin Goo entrusted with the role of a sous chef at a high-end restaurant, while Moon Ga Young takes on the role of a job seeker who works as a trainee at a restaurant. The former ends up being able to share the emotions of the latter through a strange phenomenon in this fantasy romance melodrama.

Have you been following these two shows? Share your thoughts with us through the comments!

