‘Café Minamdang’ rises back to all-time high viewership record; ‘Link’ sees increase in ratings

With its July 5 broadcast, KBS2’s ‘Café Minamdang’ recorded an average nationwide rating of 5.7 percent. This marks a 0.1 percent increase from its viewership garnered with the show’s July 4 broadcast. Not only is the show continuing its reign on top of the ratings, but its viewership recorded with its latest episode also marks a return to the show’s personal best ratings record, which had been achieved by its premiere episode on June 27.

The ongoing series stars Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, Kwak Si Yang and Kang Mina. Based on a web novel, ‘Café Minamdang’ follows the mysterious events experienced by a former profiler who is now a fraudster posing as a shaman (played by Seo In Guk) and his colleagues. The series also chronicles the happenings at a suspicious café called Minamdang and its customers. The KBS2 show is also available for streaming on Netflix in selected regions.

Meanwhile, tvN’s ‘Link’, which also airs on Mondays and Tuesdays, recorded an average nationwide rating of 2.2 percent with its July 5 episode. This percentage reflects a boost of 1.748 percent from the show’s previous episode, which aired on July 4. The ongoing series stars Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young, and premiered on tvN on June 6. It is also available to stream via Disney+ in selected regions.

While Yeo Jin Goo takes on the role of a sous chef at a high-end restaurant, Moon Ga Young plays a job seeker who works as a trainee at Jihwayang restaurant. The fantasy romance melodrama sees Yeo Jin Goo’s character being able to share the feelings experienced by Moon Ga Young’s character, through a strange phenomenon.