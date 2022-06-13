Café Minamdang: Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, Kwak Si Yang & Kang Min Ah exude charisma in new poster

KBS2 has released a new poster for its upcoming drama ‘Café Minamdang’! Based on a webtoon of the same name, the comedy-mystery series is set to star Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, Kang Min Ah and Kwak Si Yang. The new poster stars the four actors as their characters: Nam Han Jun (Seo In Guk), Han Jae Hee (Oh Yeon Seo), Gong Su Cheol (Kwak Si Yang) and Nam Hye Jun (Kang Min Ah).

Check out the poster with the four characters posing in front of a brightly coloured talisman, below:

The production team of ‘Café Minamdang’ shared, meanwhile, “In this drama, there is a refreshing feast of characters who arrest people that are scarier than ghosts. We will deliver laughter and catharsis through a delightful story that the whole family can enjoy, so please look forward to it.”

The upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama will show an exhilarating investigative story, following a former profiler, who has now turned into a shaman. With Seo In Guk taking on this role, bringing a flashy style of speech and stylish and fashionable twist to the character (Nam Han Jun), this jack of all trades is particularly highly anticipated.

Meanwhile, Oh Yeon Seo’s law-abiding character Han Jae Hee is a detective in the violent crimes detective. Kwak Si Yang as Gong Su Cheol, Café Minamdang’s barista, and Nam Han Jun’s younger sister/ genius hacker Nam Hye Jun (Kang Min Ah) are also eagerly awaited characters.

What fresh chaos will unfold when Han Jae Hee comes face-to-face with Café Minamdang’s rule-breaking members? Audiences are looking forward to finding out how these different characters’ fates intertwine and where their story takes them.

‘Café Minamdang’ airs its premiere episode on June 27 at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST).