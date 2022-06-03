‘Cafe Minamdang’: Seo In Guk is a fashionable & handsome shaman in 1st teaser for new KBS drama

KBS2's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Cafe Minamdang', which will be broadcast for the first time on June 27th, shows Seo In Guk's intense aura transformed into Nam Han Jun in the first teaser. In the released teaser video, Seo In Guk owns a burgundy-colored suit, announcing the birth of the unprecedented 'fashion star' character. He opens the huge door and walks boldly into the darkness, revealing an incomparable dark aura.

Seo In Guk then climbs up on the podium with soaring flames. Unfolding a fan drawn with a dragon in front of a large chair, he begins to look at the screen with sharp eyes, exuding a cool force and overwhelming the atmosphere at once. We are looking forward to seeing what charm Seo In Guk will show with Nam Han Jun, a shaman who combines the sassy charms of a profiler, and his performance that will shake up the small screen without hesitation.

The production team of 'Cafe Minamdang' said, "Seo In Guk is perfecting the character of Nam Han Jun, who is more attractive than anyone else, like a jack of all trades. Please look forward to Seo In Guk's delightful investigation, which will give viewers thrilling fun and a refreshing shot."

'Cafe Minamdang' is a novel by Jeong Jaehan, who won the grand prize in the KakaoPage Mobile Novel Contest and proved his popularity and workmanship. The first broadcast will be at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST) on June 27th following 'Bloody Heart'.

