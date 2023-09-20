Cafe Minamdang star Kwak Si Yang confirms dating Heart Signal 2's Im Hyun Joo, agency statement reveals

Actor Kwak Si Yang who is known for his roles in Cafe Minamdang, Lovers of the Red Sky and Oh My Ghost is confirmed to be dating reality show Heart Signal 2’s star Im Hyun Joo. Kwak Si Yang’s agency Drawing Entertainment has confirmed the news by releasing a new statement.

Kwak Si Yang and Im Hyun Joo are dating

Popular actor Kwak Si Yang and Heart Signal 2 star Im Hyun Joo have confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship.

According to an exclusive report by SPOTV, Kwak Si Yang and Im Hyun Joo's romantic relationship began to blossom after they were introduced to each other through mutual acquaintances. Kwak Si Yang's agency confirmed the news with a statement expressing that the two have recently transitioned into a romantic relationship, marked by positive feelings. They hope for a warm and supportive reception from fans and the public.

As their connection developed over time, what initially started as a friendship gradually transformed into a romantic involvement. Kwak Si Yang, aged 36, and Im Hyun Joo, aged 31, have found happiness together in this new chapter of their lives.

Their budding romance wasn't entirely under the radar, as they were frequently seen liking each other's social media posts. Additionally, fans noticed some hints, such as suspicions of them wearing couple rings in their Instagram posts, which led to early speculations that they might be dating.

Kwak Si Yang's agency Drawing Entertainment has confirmed the report, acknowledging their relationship. In a statement to Sports Donga the company said

"Hello, this is actor Kwak Si Yang’s agency, Drawing Entertainment.

We would like to share our official position regarding Kwak Si Yang’s dating rumor that was reported today.

The two met through mutual acquaintances in a private setting and naturally developed a romantic relationship and are continuing to date. Please look over them warmly.

Thank you."

More about Kwak Si Yang and Im Hyun Joo

Kwak Si Yang made his debut in 2014 with the movie Night Flight and has since built a notable career in both movies and K-dramas. He has appeared in popular movies such as The Battle of Jangsari and The Witness. In the realm of K-dramas, his credits include Oh My Ghost, Chicago Typewriter, Welcome 2 Life, Lovers of the Red Sky, and Café Minamdang.

Im Hyun Joo gained recognition through her appearance on Heart Signal 2 and subsequently ventured into the world of K-dramas with roles in A_DeadbEATs_Meal and Start Up The Engine. Both actors have made their mark in the entertainment industry with their talent and dedication to their craft.

