Cafe Minamdang Trailer Out Now: Seo In Guk and Oh Yeon Seo are at loggerheads

On June 17, Netflix Korea released the teaser trailer for the new drama 'Cafe Minamdang'. In the released video, Nam Han Joon (Seo In Guk), who boasts a suit fit, appears, unfolds a colorful fan, and mentions that he is a shaman. Next, baristas Gong Soo Cheol (Kwak Si Yang), Jona Dan (Baek Seo Hoo), and Nam Hae Joon (Kang Mina) of the cafe 'Minamdang' appeared and showed off their charms.

Han Jae Hee (Oh Yeon Seo)'s curious lines are also included. She said, "Have you not been sentenced to prison for fabricating evidence three years ago? Did he receive powers from prison?” he said. This refers to Nam Han Joon's unusual past. In addition, Nam Hae Joon observes Nam Han Joon dealing with VVIP customers in a fortune-telling shop through CCTV, and Gong Soo Chul shows a completely different character last name during the day and night, raising curiosity.

At the end of the video, the appearance of Han Jae Hee being chased by the 'Minamdang' team members also appeared, creating tension. Nam Han Joon said, "Let's not really see each other again," but created a subtle atmosphere by holding Han Jae Hee from falling down. Their complicated relationship also emerged as a point of observation.

'Cafe Minamdang' is based on the novel of the same name by writer Jeong Jae Han, who won the grand prize in the KakaoPage mobile novel contest and proved his popularity and workmanship. It is a mystery-comic investigative play by a former profiler and incumbent shaman Park Soo Dang. The first broadcast will be on June 27.

