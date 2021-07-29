Caleb McLaughlin TEASES insane storylines in 'Stranger Things' season 4

Stranger Things is a Netflix original series that premiered in 2016 and is still going strong. The previous three seasons were huge hits on Netflix, but the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop in the works for season 4. Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin, in a recent interview with Complex, opened up about season 4 of the series and confirmed the storylines are going to be insane.

Stranger Things season 4 will include some crazy stories, according to McLaughlin in an interview with Complex as per Screenrant. McLaughlin expressed his eagerness for fans to see the fourth season, saying that due to the pandemic, they've been shooting for the last two years. He, however, assured, season 4 would be unlike any of the other seasons, with crazy plots and hinting at some surprises. "I’m excited for people to see the season. We’ve been filming it right now for the past year and a half, two years because of COVID. I’m really excited for everyone to see the season. It’s definitely different from the last couple of seasons. Storylines are insane. It’s going to be really exciting to see what people think about this," he said.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things' Hopper's return has already been announced, and we know that season 4 will take us outside of Hawkins, leaving us to wonder what the remaining shocks will be. What's apparent from McLaughlin's remark is that Stranger Things may be venturing into new terrain for its fourth season, which confirms speculation that season 4 would focus on the series' darker elements as well as the characters' pasts and secrets.

Overall, like McLaughlin said, Stranger Things has huge plans for season 4. For the time being, we appreciate the actors taking the time to offer clues and views on Stranger Things season 4 while we wait for its release date.

