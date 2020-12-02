The Call: Jeon Jong Seo turned towards Billie Eilish during filming; Lauds Park Shin Hye

The Call movie released last week and Jeon Jong Seo delivered a memorable performance. The actress now talks about her prep for the role.

The Call released on Netflix last week. The South Korean thriller revolves around two women connecting via a phone call. While Park Shin Hye belongs from the present time, Jeon Jong Seo belongs to the past. The film has been receiving love from viewers while the ending has everyone talking. Now, Jeon Jung Se has revealed what went into the making of her chilling character. Speaking with Newsis, the actress revealed that she wanted to play such a character once in her career.

While words like psychopaths, sociopaths and serial killers would describe the role, Jeon Jong Seo said she did not want to define Young Sook. In the movie, her character was drawn towards Seo Taiji's music. In real life, Jeon Jong Seo revealed she turned towards the musician's songs and videos for inspiration. The actress also drew inspiration from Billie Eilish's music videos as well.

Talking about Park Shin Hye, the actress said her co-star's stability and weight cannot be imitated. "If these parts were missing, the story would just be light and dangerous,” she said. "Because Young Sook made an indiscriminate attack, Park Shin Hye would have been mentally difficult. But that wasn't obvious at all acting. I held the centre with the same weight until the end. That's why Young Sook was able to go at a constant speed," she explained.

Jeon Jong Seo added that if either one of them would lose or add more energy than required, the parallelism will not fit. "The balance of the movie could have been broken. That's the centre of gravity," she said. What did you think of the duo's on-screen chemistry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Newsis

