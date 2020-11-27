The Call Movie: Park Shin Hye and Jun Jong Seo starrer witnesses a mini on screen 'The Heirs' reunion

South Korean movie The Call released on Netflix today. The movie sees Park Shin Hye and Jun Jong Seo in the lead. The international movie witnessed a mini on-screen 'The Heirs' reunion.

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead:

It is a brutal and bloody Friday courtesy Park Shin Hye's The Call. The South Korean movie was scheduled to release in Korea in theatres. However, the movie eventually found its way on the OTT platform and released on Netflix today. The movie features the #ALIVE star sharing the screen with Burning actress Jun Jong Seo. While the two actresses delivered impressive performances, we couldn't help but cheer about an unexpected The Heirs aka The Inheritors reunion on the small screen.

While we knew that Park Shin Hye was headlining the project, we were a tad surprised when we watched Kim Sung Ryoung appear on the screen. The latter plays Park Shin Hye's mother in the movie. Korean drama lovers who've watched The Heirs might have already figured out the connection but we will still spell it out for you. In The Heirs, Kim Sung Ryoung plays Lee Min Ho's mother. Park Shin Hye plays his love interest in the show. There are a number of scenes featuring Kim Sung Ryoung and Park Shin Hye in the drama. In The Call, while the scenes are limited, the climax intertwines the two stars through a phone call and saving each other.

Apart from Park Shin Hye, Kim Sung Ryoung and Jun Jong Seo, The Call also stars It's Okay To Not Be Okay actor Oh Jung Se, Goblin actress Lee El and Reply 1988 star Lee Dong Hwi. Are you planning on watching The Call? Check out our review in the link below before streaming.

