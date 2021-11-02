Call My Agent: Bollywood actor Aahana Kumra on getting good wishes from Amitabh Bachchan: I am over the moon

by I.A.N.S   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 07:12 PM IST  |  15.2K
   
Call My Agent: Bollywood actor Aahana Kumra on getting good wishes from Amitabh Bachchan: I am over the moon
Call My Agent: Bollywood actor Aahana Kumra on getting good wishes from Amitabh Bachchan: I am over the moon
Advertisement

The latest web series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' has been winning hearts as it is being lauded by critics and audiences alike. Aahana Kumra who stars in the series was in for a pleasant surprise as megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent her good wishes for the show.

The veteran actor took to Twitter as he wrote, "T 4082 - Wishing Aahana Kumra, with whom I had the pleasure of working, all good wishes ... love."

Aahana and Big B have worked together in Aahana's television debut 'Yudh' and this appreciation from her former co-actor has surely left the actress surprised. Commenting on the same, Aahana said, "I am over the moon for the fact that he tweeted about me and about the show. It's very kind of him, one can really learn a lesson of humility from him, he is such a legend. It makes me feel that no matter wherever you are or whoever you are, always support your colleagues and people whom you admire."

'Call My Agent: Bollywood' which is streaming currently on Netflix, tells the story of four casting agents from Mumbai, who go from pillar to post to save their sinking casting agency. The series directed by Shaad Ali, boasts of an illustrious star cast that includes names like Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Jackie Shroff, Ayush Mehra, Suchitra Pillai, Rohan Joshi and Nandita Das.

Also Read: 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' will prove to be an absolutely fun masala entertainer: Aahana Kumra

Advertisement

Credits: I.A.N.S, Pic Credit: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water Saving Faucet ( Medium , Silver ) Today Deal Of The Day

Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...

₹190.00
₹899.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding Blue And White Color

Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...

₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
 Buy Now
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...

₹11,227.00
₹13,765.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporary Filling Paste 25 G, Glass Ionomer Cement Luting

Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporar...

₹1,290.00 (₹129.00 / count)
₹1,923.00 (₹192.30 / count) (33%)
 Buy Now
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day Sky Blue)

S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...

₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
 Buy Now
Srk Trendz Polyresin Abstract Window Curtain ( 5 Feet, Blue )

Srk Trendz Polyresin Abstract Window Curtain ( 5 Feet, Blue )

₹99.00
₹399.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Blackt Electrotech (bt31p2) : 230volt Auto Day/night On & Off Photocell, Ldr Sensor Switch For Lighting/warranty:18 Months (water Proof)

Blackt Electrotech (bt31p2) : 230volt Auto Day/night On & Off Photocell, Ldr...

₹278.00
₹500.00 (44%)
 Buy Now
View All