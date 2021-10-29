Call My Agent Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan's show is glitz & glamour but lacks substance.

Call My Agent Bollywood

Call My Agent Bollywood Cast: Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapoor

Call My Agent Bollywood Creator: Shaad Ali

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Another new show to binge watch away this weekend, Netflix India dropped Call My Agent this Friday. Adapted from a French series, the Hindi version of Call My Agent stars Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapoor in the leading role. The Netflix India original also features special appearances by Farah Khan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza and more.

Filmmaker Shaad Ali, whose made films like Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, is at the helm of Call My Agent. Revolving around one of the top agencies of Bollywood set in the heart of Mumbai, Call My Agent is about casting agents who are battling in the cut throat industry of showbiz.

The show's first episode puts us right into the thick of things. With a high quality production design going on, the creators waste no time in charming us with elements of Bombay and not Mumbai. The glam art deco touch plastered all across the casting office of ART is unmissable.

Call My Agent's characters are a mixed bag. From a feisty Aahana Kumra to a super sweet Soni Razdan as one of the most experienced Bollywood agents, who hates the word 'agent', this mixed bag are the show's real stars. While each episode handles a new celebrity challenge or rather taunt, the first episode which establishes life inside ART, it does seem a stretch.

While Soni and Rajat Kapoor seem to be the most earnest of the lot, there's little to be a part of this superficial world even though we know it exists in reality. Yes, the writers keep it relevant with the times as Aahana's character is written as a lesbian, but it seems difficult, not impossible, to go back and finish the remaining five episodes. Call My Agent is all glitz and glamour but doesn't score high on solid substance.

