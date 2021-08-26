Call My Agent: Bollywood teaser OUT: Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush & Ahana are the coolest agents in town

Ever since the Hindi remake of the French comedy series “Call My Agent” was announced, fans were too excited. Well, it looks like your wait is finally over as Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan who plays a pivotal role in the show took to her Instagram to share the teaser of Call My Agent: Bollywood.

Taking to her Instagram handle Soni Razdan shared the teaser of Call My Agent: Bollywood with her fans. The trailer begins with Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor, Ahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra stepping out of an elevator looking all glam. As the name suggests they play the role of the top agents of Bollywood. Alia’s mom looks super stylish in a saree and that swag. Rajat Kapoor too looks dapper in that suit. Ayush and Ahana have always entertained us with their videos on social media, well now they are going to make us step into the passionate, glamourous and dirty world of Bollywood agents. Sharing this teaser, Soni wrote, “So excited to announce this ! Yeh kahaani hai about the glitz, the glamour, aur woh agents who make it all happen AKA us. Call My Agent: Bollywood, coming soon on @netflix_in.”

Take a look:

Talking about the French show, it was titled “Dix Pour Cent” in French and was created by Fanny Herrero and showrun by Cedric Klapisch. Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said their aim is to narrate universal stories that suit the needs of Indian audiences.

Narrated through the eyes of four high-profile agents of Bollywood celebrities, the dramedy will share the behind-the-scenes stories of the magic and the madness which keeps the star system running. Reportedly, each episode will feature a real-life celebrity who plays a fun and exaggerated version of themselves. Popular Bollywood actors will be making guest appearances in the series.

