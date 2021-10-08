Call My Agent: Bollywood Trailer: Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan starrer shows B town's agent culture

Every month the digital platforms come up with new and exciting content for the audiences. Today, the trailer of the new show Call My Agent: Bollywood released. The show features Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra and Soni Razdan in lead roles. It is an adaptation of the popular comedy French series Dix Pour Cent (Call My Agent!). The series will revolve around an agency that manages Bollywood celebrities. It will be releasing on Netflix and will start streaming from October 29.

Sharing the trailer, the show makers wrote, “Jahan talent hai, yeh chaar agents haazir hai!. Watch this team of ARTists navigate this very messy industry on Call My Agent: Bollywood, streaming on Netflix from October 29.” The trailer opens with Jackie Shroff giving a condolence speech at Soumyajit Dasgupta’s death prayer meet. Then Farah Khan, Richa Chaddha and others are also seen speaking. The scene immediately shifts to the office where Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra, and Soni Razdan are figuring out their stars. They are agents of the superstars and how they manage them will be shown in it.

As the agents manage celebrity egos and try to earn revenues, they also try to deal with their relationships. Sharing the trailer, Soni Razdan wrote, “Here we go ! It’s time for the star-makers to take centre stage and show Bollywood behind the scenes. Call My Agent: Bollywood streaming on @netflix_in from October 29.”

Click here to view the trailer:

The show will feature cameos by several Bollywood actors. The Shaad Ali directorial is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia.

