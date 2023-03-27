Calvin Klein shares a surprising teaser featuring BTS’ Jungkook; Is he the brand ambassador now?

Calvin Klein took to Twitter to unveil a surprise for ARMYs as BTS’ Jungkook features in the video wearing the brand’s clothing. While his face was not shown clearly, it was pretty obvious that it is BTS’ golden maknae- with the hair, tattoos and piercings. The caption said ‘Same time, tomorrow?’ suggesting that there are much more exciting things up their sleeves!

ARMYs really manifested this one as they suspected that he would be the next ambassador for the brand after he was seen wearing their clothes during a photoshoot. Previously, the American brand had asked their followers on Twitter who they would like to see work with in their next project and the fans wasted no time suggesting Jungkook. Things got heated up when the Global Head of Creative, Cedric Murac began following Jungkook on Instagram and liked his posts. With this teaser, we are excited to see what the two big names of the fashion and music world have in store for us.

Jungkook’s achievements:

The global entertainment media 'Dabeme' announced the results of the 'TOP 100 – K-POP MAKNAES' (Top 100 – K-Pop youngest) vote. As a result of the voting, BTS' Jungkook took first place with a total of 383,691 votes. In this poll, Stray Kids I.N ranked 2nd, ENHYPEN’s Ni-ki 3rd, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Huening Kai 4th, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa 5th. According to the latest chart (as of March 25) released by Billboard, an American music media outlet, on March 21st, BTS' anthology album 'Proof' is ranked 190th on the main album chart 'Billboard 200', and is ranked 190th on the chart. for 40 consecutive weeks.

BTS member SUGA drew attention by posting a picture with his members on his SNS. The photo contained images of Jungkook, J-Hope, SUGA, RM, and Jin in military service, adding to the joy. Jin, who was the first of the BTS members to enlist in December of last year, appears to have met his members after taking an official vacation. In particular, SUGA also left a comment saying, "Taehyung (V) and Jimin were together (left 10 minutes earlier)", emphasising that V and Jimin were together even though it was not visible in the photo. Meanwhile, following Jin, J-Hope announces his enlistment and is expected to leave his fans for a while to fulfil his military duty.

ALSO READ: Choi Woo Shik celebrates 33rd birthday with Wooga Squad; Snapped with BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik

Advertisement