Campus Diaries Ep 1 Review: A relatable ode to college life full of friendships, ragging and more

Series Name: Campus Diaries

Cast: Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Salonie Patel, Abhinav Sharma and Srishti Ganguli Rindan

Creator: Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav

Cutting chai, canteen chit chat, bunking lectures, ragging freshies… does all this ring a bell? Well, all of it together becomes an important part of college campus life and each one of us has experienced it first hand. Tapping into the fun yet complex world of six College students, MX Player's latest offering, Campus Diaries takes us back to our campuses and unleashes a coming-of-age tale that is bound to feel relatable. Created by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav, Campus Diaries' first episode introduces us to the world of Excel University.

A gorgeous campus with world-class education facilities, but all a bunch of groupies care about is friendships, love and above all, their campus life. We're introduced to Sudheer (Harsh Beniwal), Abhilash (Ritvik Sahore), Sushmita (Salonie Patel) and Sanya (Srishti Ganguli Rindan), a bunch of friends, who vow to be each other's support no matter what. But, each of them is different from the other and that is what makes you feel instantly relatable to them. In each of them, one can find their college groupie. As we move along, we get to see how ragging the freshers is a cheap thrill that they all live for and don't want to miss. But, isn't ragging banned? Well, for these senior students, let's just say they know their way around things.

But, things get ugly when Raghav (Abhinav Sharma) enters as a fresher into second-year college after having studied in Singapore for the first year. While the seniors including Abhilash, Sushmita and Sudheer gather to rag him despite all his warnings of complaints, things get out of hand when the Dean arrives unannounced. And despite Sanya trying to warn them before his arrival, all of them get caught and land in trouble. However, what happens next is both interesting and relatable as it will showcase how Sanya, Abhilash, Sudheer and Sushmita stand for each other and the latest entrant Raghav too comes to their rescue, in turn, becoming their buddy.

The creators, Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav, get the detailing of a typical college campus right from the word go. From believable characters to even more relatable nuances of college life, each of it instantly reels you in and makes you want to go the whole way. Coming to performances, Harsh Beniwal and Abhinav Sharma end up leaving an impact with their strong acts and among the girls, it is Srishti Ganguli as Sanya who leaves you rooting for her.

Campus Diaries promises to be an entertaining watch from the first episode and we'd love to go ahead on this nostalgic trip back to campus life!

