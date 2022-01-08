Campus Diaries Twitter Review: Netizens hail Harsh Beniwal’s performance, call it ‘best college series ever’

Created by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav, Campus Diaries is a recently released college web show starring Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Salonie Patel, Abhinav Sharma and Srishti Ganguli Rindan in pivotal roles. The coming-of-age drama show revolves around the life of six students at Excel University. Along with the usual drama of college life, the series explores sensitive topics of ragging, bullying and discrimination on Indian campuses.

It’s just been a day after the show surfaced online, but it appears that Indian audiences have already begun to binge the college series. Twitteratis in massive numbers have taken to Twiter to review this latest Harsh Beniwal starrer. While some users were left fascinated with Beniwal’s performance, for many others the plot of the series became an attention-worthy factor. Here, we have compiled the reaction of netizens after watching this drama show.

Campus Diaries Twitter Reviews:

Users in large numbers agreed that watching Campus Diaries was a wonderful experience. While one said, “OMG! #CampusDiaries, what a web series. I've just finished it. It was wonderful. You all have done an amazing job. I've become a fan of you all. Congratulations to all of you and Thank you so much guys. You guys made me laugh,cry. @salonayyy @SrishtiGanguliR @iamharshbeniwal.” Another wrote, “#CampusDiaries rocksss !!!.. Sudhir's character is really cool !!! A wholesome series !! ..Need more of this !! @iamharshbeniwal !!! He's the one jiske khoon me comedy runs !! Ayyyyyyyyyyyyy !! You rockk !! Kudos.”

A user who was moved by character Abhilash’s outburst shared, “Tbh in the end i was not hoping abhilash will say against sushmita but that end abhilash lashing out on sushmita with facts was legit and was a cherry on the cake great work #harshbeniwal #CampusDiaries #ritviksahore.” Meanwhile, another netizen was disappointed with the numbers of episodes of the series as they articulated, “@iamharshbeniwal the worst part of your webseries #CampusDiaries is that it ended only in 12 episodes… the way I am enjoying it. I want it to last atleast 25 episodes..Your acting level…Genuinely speaking.”

A user who has already binged watched the show added, “Just finished #CampusDiariesOnMX and really felt @iamharshbeniwal was into his zone altogether,he was class apart,he completely rocked it.wishing him more success and want to see him more.” Check out the review below:

