Can’t get over Song Joong Ki? Here are our top 4 works of Song Joong Ki that you should watch

There are plenty of three special words that matter to a KDrama fan more than ‘I Love You’. One of them is Song Joong Ki. With his incredible talent and boyish charms, Song Joong Ki rose to international fame with the super popular show, ‘Descendants of The Sun’, where he played a Special Forces soldier named Yoo Shi Jin opposite Song Hye Kyo’s character Kang Mo Yeon, a surgeon.

While it took time for fans to break boundaries and realise the potential of Song Joong Ki, he was already making his mark in the South Korean entertainment industry with some highly popular dramas and memorable characters. And to think he initially gave up the opportunity to act! He was first scouted on a subway by an agent, but refused the offer. However, he then made his entry into the business by filling in for a senior at KBS’ Quiz Korea.

He even has multiple awards in his kitty, such as Daesangs, Best New Actor, Best Performer, Top Excellence Award, Best Couple Award, Popularity Award and so much more. He won all these at major award shows such as KBS Drama Awards, Blue Dragon Film Awards and more. So let’s dive a little deeper into the shows that made rookie Song Joong Ki, the heartthrob Song Joong Ki today!

Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010)

Starting off with the show that catapulted Song Joong Ki to fame in South Korea. Many fans might be unaware of it as the drama is a decade old, but it’s fun nonetheless! It stars familiar faces in the main roles - Park Min Young, Park Yoo Chun and Yoo Ah In, alongside Song Joong Ki. It’s a sageuk drama that revolves around Goo Yong Ha (Song Joong Ki) who is a playboy as is, but falls for Yoon Hee (Park Min Young), not knowing at first that Yoon Hee is actually a female disguised as a male, as women were not allowed to study during the Joseon Dynasty. If you want to know where it all started for the talented actor, this is the show where you should start your journey from!

Innocent Man (2012)

A drama based on love and betrayal, this drama is a must watch if you want to see Song Joong Ki play the bad guy. Starring opposite Moon Chae Won, Song Joong Ki’s character is an aspiring self-made medical student who is betrayed by his girlfriend who leaves him to marry a rich man. The heartbreak turns him into a bad guy, plotting for revenge with the help of another heiress. If you want to watch Song Joong Ki in a different role than just a chocolate boy lover, this is the show you need to watch!

A Werewolf Boy (2012)

Another work that showcased Song Joong Ki’s acting prowess was the romantic, fantasy movie ‘A Werewolf Boy’ opposite the talented actress Park Bo Young. More like a Korean Tarzan remake, Song Joong Ki played the character of a wild boy who is found locked in a barn and has never interacted with humans. A completely different look than the ones you’ve seen Song Joong Ki, this show is a definite watch for not just his fans, but also for people who love romantic KDramas!

The Battleship Island (2017)

If you love Song Joong Ki as a serious character and would like a glimpse into the history of Korea, this film is for you. With rugged looks and action scenes, this will give you flashbacks of the actor in a similar role as his character in ‘Descendants of The Sun’. The story is set during Imperial Japan’s colonial occupation of Korea during World War II and the struggles of escaping the Hashima Island. This is another movie that showcases the acting prowess of Song Joong Ki.

