Can’t wait for Park Seo Joon’s new movie? Here are 5 KDramas featuring the actor that you can watch instead!

Can’t wait for Park Seo Joon’s new movie? Here are 5 K Dramas featuring the actor that you can watch instead

Park Seo Joon is widely recognised as one of the finest actors to come out of the Korean entertainment industry. Park Seo Joon made his entertainment debut in 2011 when he appeared in the music video for Bang Yong-guk's single I Remember. He then appeared in television dramas Dream High 2 (2012), Pots of Gold (2013), One Warm Word (2013) and A Witch's Love (2014).

He’s currently working on his upcoming project, ‘Dream’ alongside songstress/actor IU. Dream is set to be directed by director Lee Byeong Heon and Park Seo Joon will be playing the role of soccer player turned coach, Yoon Hong Dae. However, the release has been slated for the middle of next year and as such, fans can’t wait for the same! Park Seo Joon is hyping up the excitement for the film by his various appearances on shows like Summer Vacation.

Here are 5 K-Dramas you can watch while you wait for Park Seo Joon’s upcoming film:

1. Itaewon Class (2020)

Adapted from a webtoon of the same name, Itaewon Class was a smash hit in every sense of the word. Airing early in 2020, it features Park Seo Joon as Park Saeroyi alongside Kim Dami’s Jo Yi Seo. A simple act of bravery and standing up for the weak spirals into an endless cycle of revenge and success in this riveting drama that will keep you at the edge of your seat until the very last second of the last episode. Thoroughly unpredictable and equally as entertaining, this can be considered one of Park Seo Joon’s best performances. Also featuring HELLO VENUS’ Kwon Nara as Oh Soo Ah, Ahn Bo Hyun as Jang Geun Won and veteran actor Yoo Jae Myung as Jang Dae Hee, Itaewon Class is a must-watch beyond any doubt.

2. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? (2018)

A drama that undoubtedly shot Park Seo Joon’s popularity to worldwide fame was ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ The drama revolves around an apparently narcissistic CEO Lee Young Joon and his incredibly competent, patient and overly perfectionist secretary Kim Mi Seo. She’s absolutely suited to his every need and takes care of his demands and orders impeccably. However, everything changes when she wants to quit. Park Seo Joon plays Lee Young Joon and Kim Mi Seo is played by the beautiful Park Min Young.

3. Fight For My Way (2017)

A slice of life drama that’s got it all, Fight For My Way is the perfect example of a drama that covers the complete spectrum of emotions. Striving for success while also chasing your dreams is never an easy task but four friends, Ko Dong Man, Choi Ae Ra, Baek Sol Hee and Kim Joo Man (played by Park Seo Joon, Kim Ji Won, Song Ha Yoon and Ahn Jae Hong respectively) are never going to give up. Through the various ups and downs of life, with the latter considerably larger than the former, the four persevere in their own ways as they fight to have their own way in life.

4. Hwarang (2016)

If you thought CEO Park Seo Joon was peak attractiveness, wait till you see warrior Prince Park Seo Joon! At the centre of the political drama surrounding the reunification of the Three Kingdoms of Silla, the poet warrior youth or the “hwarangs” struggle to find independence and elect the rightful King to the throne. Alongside talented actors like Park Hyunshik, Choi Minho, BTS' V, Seo Ye Ji and Go Ara, Park Seo Joon plays the role of Moo Myung, also known as Dogbird. If period dramas are your thing, you’ll love this. If not, you’ll still love this!

5. She Was Pretty (2015)

Once more the cocky executive, Park Seo Joon truly created the prototype for CEO roles to be played in the future with this drama. Dealing with sensitive subjects like self-love, body image, body positivity and self-worth, this drama is as wholesome as it gets. Featuring Hwang Jung Eum as the female lead Hye Jin and SUPER JUNIOR’s Siwon as the adorable second male lead, She Was Pretty is worth every second of your binge time!

